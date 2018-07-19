EAST TEXAS — Dangerous heat has arrived in East Texas for this afternoon and will last through the weekend. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect. You will need to take precautions to stay safe. Below is the current list of heat related alerts.

Heat Advisories:

Heat Advisory from now to 8:00 PM CDT for Trinity County and Houston County.

Excessive Heat Warning:

Excessive Heat Warning from now to 9:00 PM CDT Saturday for Smith County, Cherokee County, Marion County, Camp County, Nacogdoches County, Cass County, San Augustine County, Harrison County, Rusk County, Titus County, Gregg County, Upshur County, Franklin County, Sabine County, Shelby County, Angelina County, Wood County, Morris County, and Panola County.

Excessive Heat Warning from now to 7:00 PM CDT Sunday for Henderson County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Anderson County & Van Zandt County.

Heat alerts as of 7/20/2018 at 2:30 pm.

Staying Safe:

When things get this hot outside it is very important that you take steps to stay safe and understand how to recognize the signs of heat illness. The two major concerns are Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. Signs of Heat Exhaustion are as follows:

Faint/Dizzy Feeling

Excessive Sweating

Cool, Pale, Clammy Skin

Nausea or Vomiting

Rapid, Weak Pulse

Muscle Cramps

Heat Exhaustion is not a medical emergency, but you should immediately seek shade and a cool place. Drink water as well to help hydrate and cool your body down.

Heat Stroke, on the other hand, is a medical emergency and you should take immediate action to cool along with dialing 911. The signs of Heat Stroke are as follows:

Throbbing Headache

No Sweating

Body Temp Above 103

Red, Hot, Dry Skin

Nausea or Vomiting

Rapid, Strong Pulse

May Lose Consciousness

Knowing the signs of Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.

During prolonged hot and sunny weather it is also important that you take steps to protect your skin from the sun as well as the heat. The UV Index for Tyler on Friday is 10, which is very high. Sunscreen, covering exposed skin, hats, sunglasses, and reducing sun exposure are all musts!

UV forecast for Friday July 20, 2018.

It is also a good time to remind you to always check the back seat of you car and NEVER leave a child or a pet in a vehicle, running or not, in this kind of heat. In 100 degree heat a car sitting in the sun can rise to 120 degrees in the first 10 minutes. After an hour the temperature inside that car is over 140 degrees!

How hot your car gets while sitting in the sun.

Other Related Weather:

In other weather related to this hot and dry pattern, Rusk county has issued a "full unconditional Burn Ban.” They join Harrison, Henderson, and Franklin Counties, which have remained under burn bans for several weeks.

Burn Bans in East Texas as of July 20, 2018 at 11:30 am.

In other dry weather news, drought conditions continued to improve this week based on last week's rainfall. However, almost all of East Texas is still abnormally dry or under some form of drought. With no substantial rain in our forecast, these conditions may worsen again by next week.

Drought Conditions for East Texas on July 19, 2018.

Stay cool. Stay Hydrated. Stay healthy East Texas!

