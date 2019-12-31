TYLER, Texas — One man is in the hospital after being shot on South Kennedy Avenue near South Vine Avenue

According to the Tyler Police Department's active call list, officers are responded to an aggravated assault at 907 South Kennedy Avenue at about 2:47 p.m.

According to police, the victim was alert when he was taken to the hospital.

The subject is on the run at this time. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Neighbors reported to police they heard several gun shots before seeing a vehicle leave the scene.

Officers do have the scene blocked of by tape. Residents should avoid the area if possible.

CBS 19 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.