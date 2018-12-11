LAKE CHEROKEE — Cherokee Lake is closed after rainfall cause a sharp rise in the lake level.

According to lake manager Erin Summerlin, the water is already cresting some docks. As a result, the wake from boats and other watercrafts could cause damage to structures on the lake.

Summerlin says the lake is already tough to navigate due to debris being fed into the lake from feeder creeks. Addition debris from docks and boathouses can exasperate the problem.

Summerlin says people that have anything on their docks or boathouses need to make sure they are secured. She also says make sure any watercrafts are secured and protected from rising water.

Lake Patrol will not retrieve items until lake levels recede.

