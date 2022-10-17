PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is opening soon in Collin County. Now we know the exact date.
The popular San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday that its new store in Plano will open Nov. 2 at 6 a.m.
And yes, you'll probably find people waiting at the doors at 6 a.m.
When H-E-B opened its Frisco store last month, customers camped outside the store for 12 hours before the doors opened. And when 6 a.m. arrived, a crush of people filed into the store, where they were met with gift baskets and a marching band.
The Plano store will be located at 6001 Preston Road, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
The 118,000-square-foot store will feature a full-service pharmacy, a barbecue restaurant and curbside and home delivery. H-E-B also on Monday announced that customers can begin scheduling curbside pickup orders at the Plano store at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31.
The H-E-B openings in Collin County are notable, as they've marked the grocer's first push into the most-populated areas of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
The chain has had stores located in surrounding areas, such as Waxahachie, Burleson and Hudson Oaks. But H-E-B waited decades to expand into the four main counties of North Texas, where Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart dominate the grocery market.