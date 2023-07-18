The McKinney store, located at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The store's hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

H-E-B broke ground on the store in March 2022. The San Antonio-based grocer has been expanding its footprint into North Texas' most populous areas. The popular grocer has had longtime locations in surrounding areas of North Texas, but the chain was slow to move into Dallas-Fort Worth's four biggest counties until the last year.