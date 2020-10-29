Helicopter headed to scene of 2-vehicle crash on SH 64 in Rusk County

The Rusk County OEM says the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and Henderson Fire-Rescue are working the scene.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency responders are headed to the scene of a major two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred at the intersection State Highway 64 and County Road 4131.

SH 64 is closed at this time for an inbound helicopter.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.