MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police Officers are seeking help locating a man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 83-year-old James Brown Sr. left Marshall Manor West at about 5 p.m. on foot.

Police say Brown is a black male who suffers from dementia and is missing most of his teeth.

Brown was last seen wearing blue and black wind pants, a dark colored jersey and orange and black shoes.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately and keep eyes on him until officers arrive.