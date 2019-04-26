TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is looking for this woman who has several current warrants out for her arrest for credit card abuse.

According to TPD, Derotha Monique Martin, 34, was last seen with long black and brown braids.

Police say Martin knocks on random doors and pretends to be in need of water or needs to call the police. Martin will then steal money and credit cards when the victim invites her in and get distracted.

Police say in this case, Martin stole cash and then used the victim’s credit card. Police have several reports of similar activity where homeowners would not let Martin in.

If you have any information call Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1067.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Tyler Police Department needs your help in identifying this suspect.

Police say this man was seen leaving Walmart in a dark gray Toyota Tundra Quad Cab with a Semper Fi sticker on the back window with the Texas license plate number LCS0762.

If you have any information, contact Det. April Molina at 903-531-1097.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Police need your help in identifying this suspect.

If you have any information, contact Det. Kim Ruyle at 903-535-0194.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Tyler Police Department needs your help identifying this suspect.

If you have any information, contact Det. Gary King at 903-593-6090.

Police need your help in identifying this suspect.

If you have any information, contact Det.Kim Ruyle at 903-535-0194

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Police need your help in identifying these suspects.

If you have any information, contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Police need your help in identifying these suspects.

If you have any information, contact Det. Alton Dickerson at 903-533-2088.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

Police need your help identifying these suspects from Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Police say the suspects left in a 1990 Gray Ford 4Dr Texas license plate number HPR1736.

If you have any information, contact Det. Ronny Tekell at 903-531-1046.

Tyler Police Department Facebook

