Tyler Street Team helping homeless East Texans with resources to access their stimulus checks

TYLER, Texas — Stimulus checks are on the minds of many East Texans. For some, those payments could help get their life back together, but homeless people in East Texas don't have the resources to get the payments on their own.

When it comes to filing their taxes to get access to a stimulus payment, the homeless may not know how to even begin that process.

As millions of Americans are seeing their stimulus payments hit their bank accounts or come in the mail the homeless population are having to go through extra hurdles to receive this government assistance that they qualify for.

"For some they need a birth certificate or an ID or a social security card," Callynth Finney, founder of the Tyler Street Team said.

Finney is organizing efforts to connect homeless people who want help getting their stimulus payment get the resources they need to access their money.

"If you want to volunteer your time in this way it's as easy as setting up a meeting at Gateway (Highway 80 Rescue Mission) and bringing a computer or a tablet and sitting down next to them to be able to help them fill out those things," she said.

To get a stimulus payment homeless people need to have a permanent address they can be reached at, identifying information like their social security number, and to file their taxes.

The Tyler Street Team is working with local CPAs who are volunteering their time to help homeless people file their taxes online.

Gateway to Hope is allowing the homeless to use their address at 601 E Valentine St when filing their taxes so they can receive the economic impact payment in the mail.

"It's basic help your neighbor, including your homeless neighbor," she said.

Dewey Bond has been homeless in Tyler for almost two years, he has a criminal history. He spent 37 years in prison and is now facing trouble finding a job to get back up on his feet.

He's hoping that with the stimulus he can buy a car to get reliable transportation to and from a job and have a place to sleep in while he makes his money.

He's 60 years old, hard of hearing, and walking through the streets of Tyler with his dog Jojo trying to find a second shot at life.

"I feel like that if I can get a job, that would help me out and I can take care of my wife and my family," he said.