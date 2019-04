KILGORE, Texas — Henderson Boulevard between Houston Street and Dudley Road (FM 1249) will be temporarily shut down.

According to the City of Kilgore, TxDOT crew members are working on the Skywalk.

The city says local traffic has several detour routes in place. However, semi-truck traffic and other heavy vehicles will need to detour sooner to avoid tight turns and stay on the main streets.

Please refer to the map for semi-truck traffic.

City of Kilgore Facebook