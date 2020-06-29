Henderson canceled 4th of July fireworks show

The city said it looks forward to planning the 2021 show.

HENDERSON, Texas — The City of Henderson canceled its July 4th fireworks show due to concerns for COVID-19.

The city made the announcement Monday afternoon on its website saying in part:

"The health and safety of our community, coupled with the recent rise in numbers across the state and local region for COVID-19, is of utmost importance.

"The City looks forward to planning the 2021 event and wishes all a safe and healthy 4th of July holiday."