MOORE STATION, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

According to the HCSO, Earnest C. Tatum was last seen on Sept. 7 in the Moore Station area near County Road 4317 of Henderson County.

If you have any information on Tatum's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-675-5128.