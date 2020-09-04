Henderson County has confirmed Thursday two more positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the county, one of the two patients is in quarantine at home in stable condition. Information on the other patients was not given.

As of Thursday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m. the county now has 8 cases.

