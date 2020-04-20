HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Henderson County, bringing total to 15. 

According to health officials, both patients are under the care of medical professionals.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 10
  • Angelina County - 27
  • Bowie County - 83, 6 deaths
  • Camp County - 6
  • Cass County - 13
  • Cherokee County - 10, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 52
  • Harrison County - 53, 4 deaths
  • Henderson County - 15
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Houston County - 3
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Marion County - 4 
  • Morris County - 5
  • Nacogdoches County - 85, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 41, 3 deaths
  • Polk County - 14
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 29, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 0
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 51
  • Smith County - 123, 3 deaths
  • Titus County - 10
  • Trinity County - 7
  • Upshur County - 12
  • Van Zandt County - 12, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6