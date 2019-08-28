A Henderson County Jail detention officer is being called a hero for saving a man from a truck up in flames Wednesday morning.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Hillhouse, around 6 p.m. Officer Jimmy Moseley was on his way home when he noticed black smoke rising in the air. He pulled over to the side of the road along Field-to-Market 317 in Athens.

“I could see taillights through the flames and a man lying just outside the driver-side door. He was just inches away,” Moseley said. “He was unresponsive, and there was no one else around, so I started dragging him.”

Within minutes the truck was fully engulfed.

Moseley with the assistance of a passerby pulled the victim away from the blaze which had now spread to the nearby brush in the ditch where the truck came to a stop.

The person pulled from the truck was taken to the hospital and treated.

Moseley suffered flash burns across his ear down his left cheek and across his left arm.

“Jimmy’s bravery is this life-threatening, near-tragedy, saved a life and exemplifies the best we have to offer,” Sheriff Hillhouse said.