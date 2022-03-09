Henderson County family of six loses dog, nearly everything in house fire

The Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department said two adults and four kids were able to escape from a singlewide trailer home.

MABANK, Texas — A Mabank-area family of six lost nearly everything and their dog after their home caught fire Tuesday night.

The Payne Springs Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that two adults and four kids were able to escape from a singlewide trailer home in the Hidden Hills Harbor.

However, their dog did not make it out of the fire and the fire department said the family "pretty much lost everything."

"Firefighting efforts were initially hampered by a live power line that was down in the fire and actively arcing," Payne Springs Fire said. "This charged a good portion of the structure and several firefighters received minors shocks from the power."

Despite the minor shocks, no firefighters were injured either. Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Log Cabin Fire, Caney City Fire, American Red Cross and UT Health EMS assisted in responding to the fire.