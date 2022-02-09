Henderson County firefighters extinguish storage building, grass fire in Gun Barrel City

No first responders were injured.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Henderson County firefighters were able to get a grass fire and flames at a storage building under control in Gun Barrel City in about an hour Tuesday afternoon.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the 1200 block of East Main Street at 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday. The information was later upgraded to a structure fire with heavy smoke across East Main Street.

Due to the size of the fire, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department asked for help from Payne Springs Fire Rescue, Mabank and Eustace fire departments. Crews extinguished the fire at the storage building and stopped the grass fire, according GBC Fire Department.

