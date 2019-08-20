HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Commissioners court issued a burn ban Tuesday for a period of 30 days.

During this time frame, no outdoor burning is allowed.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.