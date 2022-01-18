Henderson County Jail cancels in-person visitation due to COVID-19

Other jails include Angelina, Cherokee, Smith and Shelbie county jails.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — As the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19 increases, the Henderson County Jail has suspended in-person visitation for inmates until further notice.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced the decision on Facebook Tuesday and said there will be an update once the jail opens back up to visitors.

Henderson County is among several East Texas jails that have canceled in-person visitation for the time being because of the recent COVID-19 spread.

Others include Angelina, Cherokee, Smith and Shelbie county jails.