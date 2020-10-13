Henderson County man arrested after multiple drugs found

He was found in possession of GHB, commonly known as the date rape drug, heroin and methamphetamines.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man overnight who was found to be in possession of multiple drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were searching for a wanted man and were working at a Texaco gas station in Gun Barrel City when they spotted 34-year-old Justin Glenn Ario.

Ario was arrested and found to be in possession of GHB, commonly known as the “date rape drug”, heroin and methamphetamines.