Henderson County man arrested after multiple drugs found

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man overnight who was found to be in possession of multiple drugs.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were searching for a wanted man and were working at a Texaco gas station in Gun Barrel City when they spotted 34-year-old Justin Glenn Ario.
Ario was arrested and found to be in possession of GHB, commonly known as the “date rape drug”, heroin and methamphetamines.
Ario was charged with three counts of possession and taken to the Henderson County Jail.