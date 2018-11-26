SMITH COUNTY — A Henderson County man has pleaded guilty to murder after leading officials on a high-speed motorcycle chase that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Alicia Ann Adams in June 2018.

Sean Eammon Waite, 34, of Murchison, entered the plea on Monday in the 114th District Court of Judge Christi Kennedy. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

On Thursday, June 14, 2018, Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Tyler Police Department in a motorcycle chase on Highway 31 West and Loop 49.

According to the SCSO, Waite was passing several vehicles on a motorcycle in an "unsafe manner" in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

As Waite was approaching Farm-to-Market Road 2661, he encountered traffic and lost control of the motorcycle. He and Adams were then thrown from the bike. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials determined Adams' death was a "direct result of Waite's actions" and charged Waite with murder. He was booked into the Smith County Jail.

