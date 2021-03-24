Henderson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sexual abuse

Jerry Neal Finnell will be required to register as a sex offender.

HENDERSON, Texas — A Henderson County man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Jerry Neal Finnell, 40, of Trinidad, pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Finnell will be required to serve this sentence day-for-day, with no eligibility for parole.

Additionally, Finnell will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and be subject to a lifetime protective order, which protects the victim in this case.

On June 18, 2020, Finnell was indicted for sexually assaulting a child for a period of more than 30 days from the time the child was 12-years-old until the child was 13-years-old.