Henderson County officials arrest 3 on drug charges

The suspects were booked into the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested three people in the past two days for alleged drug crimes.

JOSHUA WARREN PANNITTI

According to the HCSO, Joshua Warren Pannitti, 29, was trying to drive away from arresting officers around 3:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection known as "The Y" in Athens.

"A deputy spotted him making a movement toward a nearby trash can before attempting to flee," said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. "Inside the can, three baggies of meth were found. He and a passenger – wanted for outstanding warrants – were taken to the Henderson County Jail

SHELLEY LUE RIGGINS

Earlier Monday night, Shelley Lue Riggins, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the HCSO, Riggins was at a residence in the 6600 block of County Road 4712 in the Larue area shortly before midnight.

"Riggins told deputies she fired a round from her husband’s handgun through the camper she lived in because she feared someone was inside," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "The handgun she used was found by two Ziploc baggies containing meth."

SAMUEL HOLLOWAY

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Samuel Holloway, 39, was arrested following a traffic stop on Farm-to-Market Road 85, near Scotties Exxon.

"He was carrying meth and the items used to inject and inhale the drug," Sheriff Hillhouse said.

Holloway was originally stopped because the registration on his vehicle had expired.