If any has information, contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-675-5128.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to HCSO, Troy Brandon Cole, 41, went missing from his residence north of Athens. He was last seen by a witness south of Athens headed towards Anderson County riding a blue Trax bicycle.

Cole is 6'1'' and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.