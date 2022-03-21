x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Henderson County officials search for person accused of burglary, setting house on fire

Before deputies got to the residence, the home was set on fire.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a person that authorities believe stole from a home and then set the house on fire Monday morning. 

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out regarding a burglary in progress in Allen Ranch outside of the Eustace area of Henderson County. Before they got there, the home was set on fire.

Credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Those with information regarding this suspect or the vehicle are asked to call 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-TIPS.

RELATED: 'If they call, we'll go': Longview Fire Department members deployed to West Texas

RELATED: 3 people escape Longview house fire without injuries

In Other News

Welcome, Witten! Baby Gamboa makes his grand entrance!