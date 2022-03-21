Henderson County officials search for person accused of burglary, setting house on fire

Before deputies got to the residence, the home was set on fire.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a person that authorities believe stole from a home and then set the house on fire Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out regarding a burglary in progress in Allen Ranch outside of the Eustace area of Henderson County. Before they got there, the home was set on fire.