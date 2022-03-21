Henderson County officials search for person accused of burglary, setting house on fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a person that authorities believe stole from a home and then set the house on fire Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said deputies were called out regarding a burglary in progress in Allen Ranch outside of the Eustace area of Henderson County. Before they got there, the home was set on fire.
Those with information regarding this suspect or the vehicle are asked to call 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-TIPS.