x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Henderson County officials warn of flaring at area gas plant

According to the fire marshal's office on Friday, these activities are being closely monitored by the gas company and Henderson County officials.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is warning residents that flaring activities will continue on and off for 30 days at the Eustace gas plant. 

According to the fire marshal's office on Friday, these activities are being closely monitored by the gas company and Henderson County officials. 

Smoke, flames and odor are possible during this time, the agency said in Facebook post.

RELATED: Smith County crews take possession of chemical found in residential area to dispose of it properly

RELATED: 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery

In Other News

East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Nick Vasso