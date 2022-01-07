Henderson County officials warn of flaring at area gas plant

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is warning residents that flaring activities will continue on and off for 30 days at the Eustace gas plant.
According to the fire marshal's office on Friday, these activities are being closely monitored by the gas company and Henderson County officials.
Smoke, flames and odor are possible during this time, the agency said in Facebook post.
