Henderson County patrol vehicle severely wrecked following crash

The deputy was initially making a traffic stop outside of Malakoff when a vehicle struck his patrol unit from behind causing it to flip.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was making a traffic stop early Saturday morning when a vehicle struck his patrol unit causing major damage.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, it reveals the individuals involved were lucky to have survived following the extensive damage.

Everyone involved in the crash walked away, but the patrol unit suffered severe damage displaying how deadly the wreck could of unfolded.

The deputy was initially making a traffic stop outside of Malakoff when a vehicle struck his patrol unit from behind causing it to flip.