Henderson County has confirmed its eleventh case of COVID-19.

Officials say the patient is at home and under the care of medical professionals.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 18

Bowie County - 51, 5 deaths

Camp County - 5

Cass County - 6

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 47

Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths

Henderson County - 11

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 50, 4 deaths

Panola County - 20, 2 death

Polk County - 11

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 16

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 40

Smith County - 103, 2 deaths

Titus County - 7

Trinity County - 4

Upshur County - 8

Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death

Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself: