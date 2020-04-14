Henderson County has confirmed its eleventh case of COVID-19.
Officials say the patient is at home and under the care of medical professionals.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 3
- Angelina County - 18
- Bowie County - 51, 5 deaths
- Camp County - 5
- Cass County - 6
- Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 47
- Harrison County - 31, 2 deaths
- Henderson County - 11
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 8
- Morris County - 3
- Nacogdoches County - 50, 4 deaths
- Panola County - 20, 2 death
- Polk County - 11
- Rains County - 1
- Rusk County - 16
- San Augustine County - 9, 1 death
- Shelby County - 40
- Smith County - 103, 2 deaths
- Titus County - 7
- Trinity County - 4
- Upshur County - 8
- Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
- Wood County - 6
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues