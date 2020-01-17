HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old who is believed to have runaway from home.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Damon Lee Pyle Douglas was reported missing Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m.

Investigators believe Douglas has left the county and are working with the family and other law enforcement agencies to find him.

Sheriff Hillhouse says Douglas is not believed to be in immediate danger at this time.

If you have any information on Douglas' whereabouts, you are urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128.