Henderson County Sheriff looking for assault suspect

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Joshua Smitherman after he assaulted a deputy while being detained, according to a Facebook post by the agency. Smitherman later fled the scene on foot.
He is wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant.
Smitherman was detained after the Henderson County Sheriff's office received a call about a suspicious person in the Cherokee Shores subdivision. Officers believe he is still in the Payne Springs area.
The sheriff asks that if you have any information in reference to his location please call their office at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1800545TIPS.