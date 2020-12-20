Henderson County Sheriff looking for assault suspect

Joshua Smitherman assaulted a deputy early Sunday morning then fled on foot.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Joshua Smitherman after he assaulted a deputy while being detained, according to a Facebook post by the agency. Smitherman later fled the scene on foot.

He is wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant.

Smitherman was detained after the Henderson County Sheriff's office received a call about a suspicious person in the Cherokee Shores subdivision. Officers believe he is still in the Payne Springs area.