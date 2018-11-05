The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Nathaniel Denson, a suspected drug dealer, 52-year-old William Loden and 50-year-old Lavita Smith on Thursday.

While patrolling shortly after 1 p.m. on County Road 1208, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse and his deputies, saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation, so they stopped the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies ended up arresting Loden for possession of methamphetamine and Smith for possession of marijuana.

The same day, Denson was arrested near Payne Springs was charged with dealing assorted contraband.

According to the sheriff's office, he had methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia and a large glass jar filled with suspected marijuana in his car.

He was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

“This is what happens when the community gets involved,” Hillhouse said. “Law-abiding citizens in the area near Athens let us know about a problem, and our most-senior team took action.”

