1 dead after drowning in Henderson County

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after drowning in a lake inside a Henderson County subdivision Thursday night.

According to the Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, volunteer firefighters responded to the scene of the drowning in the Cedar Branch Park subdivision around 8 p.m.

The crews were told a man, who was working construction at a residence, went for a swim in the lake. He went under the water, but he did not resurface, the fire department said.

The firefighters began searching the lake for the man and Gun Barrel City Fire assisted using their rescue boat's side scan sonar to locate the victim, who was recovered by PSFR personnel.