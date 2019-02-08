HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse introduced a new program that will allow people with disabilities to alert law enforcement of their condition(s).

The HCSO will now offer free "PERSON WITH A DISABILITY ON BOARD" decals to the public.

"These bright yellow window stickers will give first responders the information they need before they approach and they will give people the security of knowing their situation is known," Sheriff Hillhouse said.

Sheriff Hillhouse says he was inspired to order the 5"X7" notices by Amanda Wilcox, who designed them and works at the Chandler-Brownsboro Statesman.

The notices can also be placed on front doors of people's homes.

"Athens Screen Printing quickly and efficiently mass produced the stickers and the sheriff's office is very thankful," said Sheriff Hillhouse. "No tax dollars are being used to fund this program which I believe will be very successful. We are using money which has been seized during criminal investigations."

Emboldened with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office logo, the decals alert law enforcement to a person's disability, including:

Autism

Down syndrome

Seizures

Muscular dystrophy

Deafness

Non-verbal

Cerebral palsy

Paraplegia

"Once our deputies see the notice, they will know the people they are approaching may be non-verbal, non-ambulatory and unable to understand," said Sheriff Hillhouse.

One of the two versions of the stickers also tells first responders the person may run away, resist help or have no awareness of danger.

"Information is key," Sheriff Hillhouse said. "The more we know about the status of an individual, the better position we are in to help."

The stickers are available free of charge at the HCSO, located at 206-A North Murchison Street, in Athens.