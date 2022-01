Taxes can also be paid online.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County tax offices are either closing or scaling back business hours due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19.

According to county officials, the following changes are taking place:

Seven Points - Closed through Jan. 20

Chandler - Closed through Jan. 20

Athens - Closed 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. thorough Jan. 28

Taxes can be paid online by clicking here.