Firefighters battle Henderson County wildfire, cause remains unknown

"It was some of the more extreme fire behavior I've seen in my 27 years of being a volunteer firemen," said Adam Robinson, Payne Springs Fire Chief.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three firefighters suffered from different heat-related injuries while battling a wildfire in Henderson County Wednesday afternoon.

Payne Springs Fire Chief Adam Robinson said crews received a call at 2:35 pm about a fire off State Highway 198 in Booger Hollow.

"The fire is approximately 27 acres," Robinson said. "We expect that the fire is going to continue to burn for several days as it's in a wooded area."

Robinson said the triple-digit temperatures make it extremely dangerous for firefighters.

"We did have three firemen that suffered heat-related injuries on the scene," Robinson said. "But [they have been] released; they're all fine at this time."

Fire officials said the county is experiencing exceptional drought, causing fire chances to increase.

"We have received zero rain, were in extreme drought and extreme fire risk behavior," Robinson said.

Robinson said five homes that are a quarter-mile away from the fire we're evacuated as a safety precaution. All residents were allowed to return home a few hours later.

Robinson said the crews Wednesday were also battling wind speeds up to 20 mph.

"It was some of the more extreme fire behavior I've seen in my 27 years of being a volunteer firemen," Robinson said.

Henderson County Fire Marshall Shane Renberg said this fire was crowning, meaning it was burning the tops of trees instead of the ground. Crowning makes it more difficult to put out the fire.

"We can cut a line on the ground to keep it from spreading, but when it spreads on the tree top, there's nothing to stop it," Renberg said.

Texas A&M Forest Service was on the scene to bulldoze the flamed trees to help contain the fire.