HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Mabank woman accused of murdering her two children has pleaded guilty to capital murder and will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sarah Henderson, 31, appeared in the 392nd District Court of Judge Scott McKee at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the plea hearing.

The suspect, who was found competent to stand trial in August 2018, faced two counts of capital murder of a person under 10 years old, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault on a public servant.

