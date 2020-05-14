HENDERSON, Texas — A fabrication shop in Henderson plans to lay off 58 employees.

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system, Saulsbury Industries Fabrication Plant, located at 3500 County Road 416A, plans to release the employees Thursday, May 21.

Under certain circumstances, the WARN Act requires employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families and communities.

The layoffs come on the backs of multiple other companies letting go significant numbers of employees across East Texas.

Last week, U.S. Steel laid off 55 workers at their Hughes Springs plant. The week prior, they also let go employees at their Lone Star location and said that facility would likely be idled.

The news also comes after Halliburton in Kilgore laid off more than 230 employees and announced the plant would close.