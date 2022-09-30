East Texas family keeping son's memory alive after losing him to pediatric cancer

Henderson resident James Bolling and his wife are learning to live with the grief of losing their son to pediatric cancer.

HENDERSON, Texas — Many families in East Texas are affected by pediatric cancer.

While some children get better and go on to live long healthy lives, others do not.

Henderson resident James Bolling and his wife are learning to live with the grief of losing their son. At just 8 years old, little Hayden fought a battle that no kid should have to go through.

"It's an everyday struggle, it's been over six months since February 8th is when it happened and it hasn't gotten any easier," Bolling said.

Hayden had a massive tumor on his cerebellum, he had two smaller ones in his brain and his spine was covered in a layer of tumors.

At the age of three, Hayden was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, cancer that starts in the lower part of the brain. Hayden's main symptom was vomiting.

Bolling went to several doctors and emergency rooms because of his excessive vomiting, but Hayden would just be sent back home with other medication. Doctors never hinted it was childhood cancer.

A trip to a specialist in Houston would show how severe his cancer was and at just three years old his treatments began.

Two very long and intensive years later, Hayden showed signs of progress and is considered a long-term survivor.

Until a resurgence of cancer and a new diagnosis.

"His case was a less than 5% chance of happening and he was unlucky enough to be in that category," Bolling said.

The last couple of months were spent making Hayden as happy and comfortable as possible. He finally passed away in February 2022.

"We still cry multiple times a week, if not daily," Bolling said.

It's now been six months and James is doing the best he can to keep his son's memory alive and to raise awareness for pediatric cancer research.

His family at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is his rock.

"This place has helped me be able to come to work knowing that if something hits me, then I don't have to hide it, hold it in, or be afraid of it," Bolling said.

For the month of September, the animal care center will waive adoption fees in lieu of a donation to pediatric cancer. In total, they raised more than $2,100.

Although James and his wife will continue to grieve the loss of their son, he has this message to share with parents who have children battling cancer.

"Just be strong, no matter what stage you're at, in this process, be there for your kid," Bolling said.