Henderson Fire Department responding to vehicle fire confronted by armed individual

Henderson Police were able to take the person into custody and no injuries have been reported at this time.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Fire Department was confronted by an armed individual while responding to a vehicle fire.

According to the Rusk County OEM Facebook page, the fire department was responding to a vehicle fire on Glendale Avenue and upon arrival they were confronted by an armed individual.

Henderson Police responded and officers were able to take the person into custody.

No injuries were reported.