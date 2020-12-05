RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson Fire Department has left the scene of an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management issued a release in regards to a reported explosion in the area of County Road 311 and County Road 317, near U.S. Highway 259 North.

The RCOEM says smoke is visible in the affected area.

At about 3:40 p.m., the RCOEM stated the HFD contacted the property owner who said the smoke was from a controlled burn. All units have sine left the scene.