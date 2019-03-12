HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire at 311 block of Hillcrest Street.

According to a Rusk County fire deputy, the fire started at about 5:28 p.m. There was heavy smoke reported in the back of the house.

Firefighters sprayed down the home until the fire was under control. There were no injuries.

The home received extensive water and smoke damage. Firefighters say the home is 'uninhabitable' but is not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.