Henderson High School moving to online classes for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb says the decision to move online was prompted by the daily review of COVID-19's impact on the effectiveness of teaching on campus.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson High School will transition to online learning for next two weeks beginning on Monday, Sept. 14.

Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb says the decision to move online was prompted by the daily review of COVID-19's impact on the effectiveness of teaching on campus.

This change only impacts the high school campus.

“Our top priority is educating students,” said Dr. Lamb. “We’ve always said if it gets to a point that we can teach more effectively through an online environment rather than face-to-face, that’s what we are going to do.”

Dr. Lamb says the current number of active COVID-19 cases among students is still low — right at 3% at the high school and 1% in the district. The number of teachers with active cases is also relatively low, but when considering the number of teachers quarantined due to possible symptoms or because someone in their household has symptoms, the number, at least at the high school, is large enough to impact the quality of teaching.

“We have an excellent group of substitutes,” noted Dr. Lamb. "And we are so thankful for their hard work in stepping up when we need them. But ultimately, we need our teachers in the classroom. If that’s not possible, the next best thing is to have them in a virtual classroom, engaging our students.”

Dr. Lamb says the move will give teachers who are sick or simply at home time to clear the quarantine requirements. Other teachers will still work from their classrooms, although they will be isolated from each other. Dr. Lamb says the campus has also developed a plan to assist students who may not have Internet connectivity at home.

“The rest of our campuses will remain face-to-face,” added Dr. Lamb. “And we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis with our goal of providing the best education possible for our kids."