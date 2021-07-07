Henderson ISD announces passing of middle school student

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Independent School District has announced the passing of a middle school student.
According to the district, 15-year-old Lanasia Marie Deshay Williams passed away last week.
“Even as she faced increasing health challenges, her passion and spirit never waivered,” said HMS Principal Shannon Dickerson who had worked with Williams since she was in elementary school. “Her personality was steadfast. She was adamant about being with her classmates despite her own struggles. She simply drew joy from being around others.”
Services for Lanasia will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church, 304 Hillcrest Street, Henderson. Burial will follow in the Wright Cemetery, County Road 272, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
A public viewing for Lanasia will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 from 1 -7 p.m. at the funeral home.