Henderson ISD names Othell Robinson as new head football coach

Less than a month after announcing Phil Castles would no longer lead the Henderson Lions football program, the district has their man.

According to CBS19's Johnny Congdon, during a board meeting on Friday, Henderson ISD named Crowley offensive coordinator Othell Robinson as the new head football coach.

Robinson will replace Castles who was hired away from Corsicana to lead the Henderson football program in February 2013. Castles took over for the late East Texas legend, Dickey Meeks, who had left the post to take over at Pittsburg ISD.

Castles, a Kilgore native, has 30 years of coaching experience under his belt. In addition to Corsicana and Henderson, he also served as the head football coach and athletic director at Chapel Hill ISD and Elysian Fields ISD.