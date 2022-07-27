Henderson ISD helping teachers with school supplies

The school year is just around the corner and teachers are working hard to get your kids classroom ready.

Brandon Jones is a new teacher to Henderson Middle School and he's been busy all summer setting up his classroom for his new students. But those preparations can be expensive.

Brandon Jones is a new teacher to Henderson Middle School and he’s been busy all summer setting up his classroom for his new students. But those preparations can be expensive.

"On average I’ve spent anywhere between 500 to 800 dollars on school supplies out of my own pocket," said Brandon Jones, new U.S. History teacher at Henderson Middle School.

Henderson ISD is working to help by offsetting some of those costs.

"We believe in helping them and part of that is giving them supplies. What they’re going to need is the tools [and] the hands on things that they’ll need in the classroom to reach the kids," said Russell Wylie, Henderson Middle School principal.

At the end of each school year, Wylie asks his teachers what they need and does his best to gather those supplies. Mr. Jones said he’s grateful for the help.

"It tells me that the school district really values teachers and really wants to work with teachers and to find out what they need to be successful," Jones said.

Although teachers who want to snazz up their classroom will have to do it at their own expense, but Jones says its worth it.

"I’m going to be having my life-sized Skelton dressed up to the different themes of the classroom and it’s going to be really fun," Jones said.

The school tells us that for every new teacher they get, they're giving them $100 to spend at Walmart for supplies.