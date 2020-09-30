Henderson ISD moves six classes at Northside Intermediate School to online only

The transition will begin Wednesday and continue through Oct. 9.

Henderson ISD is moving six classes at its Northside Intermediate School to virtual education for the next two weeks due to teachers from those classes testing positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said the decision to move the students online was made because more teachers are contracting the virus.

The transition will begin Wednesday and continue through Oct. 9. Because of a fall break scheduled from Oct. 12 to 16 and a professional development day on Oct. 19, affected students won’t return to in-person classes until Oct. 20.