Henderson ISD reports 4 more students tests positive for COVID-19

The district asks high school and primary students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD says three students at Henderson High School and one student at Wylie Primary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first high school student was last on the high school campus on Friday, Aug. 21. The student developed symptoms after school and was tested.

The second and third high school students were also last on campus on Aug. 21. Both developed symptoms on Saturday and were tested.

The primary student was last on the primary campus Monday, Aug. 24 and was tested.

The district has notified all staff and parents of students who had close contact with these students.

"We are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the students had contact," the district said.