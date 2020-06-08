Henderson ISD student tests positive for COVID-19

According to HISD, the district was informed on Wednesday of the student's diagnosis.

HENDERSON, Texas — A Henderson ISD student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The student was not on campus for classes today, but was last on campus during summer athletic practice at the high school on Monday, August 3, 2020," the district said in a statement. "The student was screened upon arrival and did not report or display any symptoms. The student later learned of a previous, non-school related exposure, was tested and notified of a positive result today [Wednesday]."

Henderson ISD students and staff returned to campus on Wednesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, HISD says all coaches, staff and students who may have had contact with the student while on campus were notified and asked to continue monitoring their health by checking for symptoms on a regular basis.