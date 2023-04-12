HENDERSON ISD: All students safe after report of weapon on bus turns out to be toy gun

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD says all students are safe following an investigation regarding a weapon on a school bus.
According to the district, shortly before arriving on campus Wednesday morning, students on a primary/elementary school bus reported seeing a weapon to the bus driver.
HISD says the driver immediately contacted campus administration, who then contacted the Henderson Police Department’s school resource officer (SRO).
District administrators were on hand when the bus arrived on campus and students were held on the bus until the item was located.
"We are pleased to report that the item was not an actual weapon but a toy gun and everyone on the bus was safe," HISD said in a statement. "Still, the school takes any report of a weapon or potential danger very seriously, and we want to assure the public that the safety of our students is our top priority. The school continues to investigate the incident along with our campus SRO and will take appropriate action. We remind all parents and students that the possession of any type of weapon, real or fake, is strictly prohibited on school property, including school buses. We encourage parents to reinforce this message at home and to remind their children of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior."
The district says they appreciate the students' quick thinking, as well as the bus driver and SRO's prompt response to the situation.
"We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for teaching and learning for all of our students," HISD said.