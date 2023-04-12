HENDERSON ISD: All students safe after report of weapon on bus turns out to be toy gun

"We are pleased to report that the item was not an actual weapon but a toy gun and everyone on the bus was safe," HISD said in a statement. "Still, the school takes any report of a weapon or potential danger very seriously, and we want to assure the public that the safety of our students is our top priority. The school continues to investigate the incident along with our campus SRO and will take appropriate action. We remind all parents and students that the possession of any type of weapon, real or fake, is strictly prohibited on school property, including school buses. We encourage parents to reinforce this message at home and to remind their children of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior."