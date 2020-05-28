Henderson ISD schools will start the fall semester two weeks earlier than originally planned due to the uncertainties of COVID-19 this spring.

The new start date was approved by the school board on Tuesday, which the district says will give them more options in the event something occurs in the fall.

“This gives us more flexibility,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau told the school board when she presented the proposed calendar changes, “especially if we have to transition from in-classroom to online instruction again. It will give us a little more time.”

She states more than 75% of the nearly 850 employees and parents who responded to a survey, supported the change.

The new start date will be Wednesday, August 5, and teachers will report to campuses on Monday, July 27. The district has also added a full week for fall break in October and a full week for Thanksgiving as well as three weeks at Christmas.

“Right now, experts say if the virus returns, it will likely be in November or December,” Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb Jr, told the board, adding to the discussion of the extra weeks of vacation scattered in the fall.

Summer activities that begin before school such as athletics and band are still in development as the district waits for updates from the state on restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to view the new 2020-2021 calendar.